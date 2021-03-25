Engineer-XI beats Hero FC, lifts trophy

Aziz William Football Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 25: Engineer-XI trounced Hero Football Club by 2-0 goals and lifted the trophy of First Aziz William Football Tournament, organised by Peer Panjal Regional Conference Diocese of Amritsar in collaboration with Alexander Memorial Educational Society Jammu at Alexander Memorial Higher Secondary School Residency Road, here today.

Sudhir and Amrit Pal were heroes of the today match who secured one each goal for winning team at 9th and 37th minutes of the game and registered win over their opponents.

Advocate Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, whereas Raman Suri, BJP Executive Member, Harinder Mahajan (Vicky), Sneh Bali, Bhanu Mahajan, Corporator Ward No. 21 and Rakesh Kumar, Circle Office Punjab National Bank were among guests of honour.

SM Gill, Ex MLC, Rev. Udai Singh, Priest In-charge, St Paul’s Church Jammu, Rev. Shoukat Peter, president, Joint Churches Fellowship Jammu, Pastor John Raques Bhatti, Pastor Lovvy Subh, Proshotam Mehra, Usha Bannergy, Ex. Principal Mission Higher Secondary School Calcutta, Nasfisa International Fashion Designer, Surinder Singh Bhatti, Mohan Lal, Bharat Bushan, Rajesh Sumbariya, Coach, J&K Bank Academy, Narinder Gupta and Kuldeep Singh were among the prominent who graced the event.

Johnny William (IPS), former IGP and President of Alexander Memorial Educational Society and Esther William, Principal Alexander Memorial School Jammu were also present during the event.

Dheeeraj Meenia, Romesh Chander, Satnam Singh and Mohinder Kalsi were acted as umpires.