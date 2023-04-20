Dy Mayor inaugurates Junior Delhi School

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria inaugurated Junior Delhi School as chief guest at Sector-7 Channi Himmat, here today.

Chairman of Senior and Junior Delhi School, Vishva Deepak Gupta and Member Gandhi Global Family Amit Verma were the special guests of honour of the event.

The Deputy Mayor and the special guests of honour jointly inaugurated the School by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque.

The Deputy Mayor said that the Junior Delhi School will provide quality education with best practices and modern techniques. He also praised Director Junior Delhi School, Monika Narula for her work and dedication towards this project.

He also praised the initiative taken by the School Director, saying, “This is a great achievement for our youth and a clear indication of our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.”

He said that it is our utmost priority to provide the best education and learning environment for the children and Junior Delhi School is the start of something great for the children of Jammu.

The Deputy Mayor of Jammu also encouraged the teachers and staff of the School to provide quality education to the students.

The Deputy Mayor was accompanied by the special guest of honour, Vishva Deepak Gupta, who praised the School and said, “It is heartening to see the efforts taken to ensure the children of Jammu get access to quality education.

The Director of the ‘Junior Delhi School’, Monika Narula, expressed her gratitude to the Deputy Mayor of Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria, for gracing the event with his presence, and to all the guests for taking the time to be present at the opening.

She said that the Junior Delhi Public School provides an environment that is conducive to learning, creativity and the teachers are well trained and they focus on the overall development of the children.