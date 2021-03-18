Drug de-addiction awareness programme held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: Drug de-addiction awareness program and award ceremony of quiz competition winners was organized by Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society, Department of Health & Medical Education in collaboration with RRC of Sanjeevani College of Nursing and Paramedical Sciences Jammu at River Tawi Front Park Bikram Chowk, here today.

Students of GCW Gandhi Nagar namely Anshika Aggarwal and Stuti Mahajan were rewarded with cash prize of Rs 15000 along with certificates of appreciation for clinching 2nd position.

During the programme, Dr Manisha Kohli and Dr Revika Arora motivated the students to participate in more activities, whereas Principal of the College appreciated the efforts of the students.