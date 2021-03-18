Divisional level Chess selection event concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: Jammu Division level Chess selection event, organized by All J&K Chess Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council, concluded today at Nek Hotel, here today.

Meenal Gupta, Arushi Kotwal were selected for Women Open J&K UT Chess Championship and under 19 age category, whereas Samihan Dhotre and Soham Kamotra have been selected for under- 19 boys and Aryan Raj Bali and Pranav Abrol were among under-15 boys category.

Amandeep Singh and Dakshdeep Singh Bindra were selected for under-13 boys, whereas Pazhany Kaushal Kohli for under -9 boys and Paras Sharma and Advik Gupta has been selected for under-7 years boys category besides Devansh Mahajan and Aarav Gupt while Gourangi Sharma and Sanvi Mengi have been selected for in under-11 boys and under-9 girls categories respectively, whereas Alankrita Sharma and Aahana Mengi were among under-7 girls category.

The J&K UT level Chess Championship is scheduled to be held at IDPS Sunjwan from March 20 to 23. The matches were conducted by Vivek Bharti as per FIDE rules by Swiss Software.