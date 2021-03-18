Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU, Mar 18: Jammu Division level Chess selection event, organized by All J&K Chess Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council, concluded today at Nek Hotel, here today.
Meenal Gupta, Arushi Kotwal were selected for Women Open J&K UT Chess Championship and under 19 age category, whereas Samihan Dhotre and Soham Kamotra have been selected for under- 19 boys and Aryan Raj Bali and Pranav Abrol were among under-15 boys category.
Amandeep Singh and Dakshdeep Singh Bindra were selected for under-13 boys, whereas Pazhany Kaushal Kohli for under -9 boys and Paras Sharma and Advik Gupta has been selected for under-7 years boys category besides Devansh Mahajan and Aarav Gupt while Gourangi Sharma and Sanvi Mengi have been selected for in under-11 boys and under-9 girls categories respectively, whereas Alankrita Sharma and Aahana Mengi were among under-7 girls category.
The J&K UT level Chess Championship is scheduled to be held at IDPS Sunjwan from March 20 to 23. The matches were conducted by Vivek Bharti as per FIDE rules by Swiss Software.
Divisional level Chess selection event concludes
