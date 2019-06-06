Dream XI, Khour CC, Rising Star Nagri register emphatic wins

JKCA District Level Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Dream XI, Khour Cricket Club and Rising Star Nagri registered resounding wins over their rirals in the ongoing JKCA District Level Cricket Tournament, being held under the patronage of Justice CK Prasad, Administrator JKCA; Chairmanship of Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, CEO JKCA and overall supervision of Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Member Judicial State Human Rights Commission and Member Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association at different venues here, here.

At Sports Stadium Poonch, Dream XI defeated Shankar Nagar Cricket Club by 75 runs.

Earlier, winning the toss and electing to bat first, Dream XI scored 180 runs. Munir top scored with 64 runs, while Irfan and Harvinder contributed 30 and 25 runs to the total respectively. From Shankar Nagar Cricket Club, Manpreet and Harsh took 2 wickets each, while Mumtaz, Ishan and Shekhawat claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, Shankar Nagar Cricket Club managed to score 105 runs to lose the match by 75 runs. Harsh, who top scored with 33 runs was the only batsman to cross double figure mark. From Dream XI, Imran took 3 wickets, while Billu and Chavan bagged 2 wickets each. For his superb innings, Munir was adjudged as the man of the match.

Dr Bhishm Dybey, DySP Operations Poonch was the chief guest on the occasion, while Farhad Sidique, Prem Prakash Luthra and Nirdosh Kumar were the special guests. Pawan Kumar, Fitness Trainer BCCI, NCA and JKCA is the Coordinator of the event.

Meanwhile, in another match at Police Lines ground, Kathua, Rising Star defeated YCC Billawar by 4 wickets.

Batting first, YCC Billawar scored 130 runs in 34 overs. Mohit Sapolia and Sahil contributed 24 and 23 runs to the total resepctively. From Rising Star Nagri, Rishav and Romi took 3 wickets each.

In reply, Rising Star chased the target in 21.2 overs by losing 6 wickets, thus won the match by 4 wickets. Ajay scored 27 runs, while Mannu contributed 25 runs to the total. Akshit took 5 wickets, while Sahil claimed one. Rishav was adjudged as the man of the match for his splendid batting show.

The match was officiated by Jatinder Singh, Tarseem Sharma, Mohan Lal and Manmohan.

At GGM Science College Jammu, Khour Cricket Club defeated Supernova Cricket Club by 6 wickets. Supernova scored 164 runs in 28.1 overs. Nitin top scored with 82 runs, while Suresh contributed 38 runs to the total. Surinder was the pick of the bowlers from Rising Star, who took 6 important wickets, while Dinesh claimed 2 wickets.

Khour Cricket Club scored the required runs in 19 overs by losing 4 wickets to win the match by 6 wickets. Manish, Arvind and Rohan scored 46, 45 and 29 runs to the total respectively. Vinod took 2 wickets from Supernova Cricket Club. Surinder was declared as the man of the amtch for his brilliant bowling display.