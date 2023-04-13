Downtown Heroes scripts win over Mumbai City FC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Downtown Heroes FC defeated Mumbai City FC (Reserves) by 2 goals to nil in an I-League-2 match played at Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai.

The Heroes scored both their goals in the dying moments of the first half. Ateeb Ahmed Dar found the back of the net in the 44th minute, while Shaiza doubled the score in added time of the first half. Downtown Heroes went into the break 2-0 up.

The Srinagar-based Football Club then saw off the second half of the match expertly to register their third win of the I-League 2 group stages. Downtown Heroes’ attacker Parvaj Bhuiya was named as player of the match.

Led by head coach Hilal Rasool Parray, Downtown Heroes have now taken 10 points from 6 matches in Group A and are level on points with group leaders Jagat Singh Palahi FC, who have played two games less.

Parvaiz Bhuiya of Downtown Heroes FC was presented the Player of the Match award. Breathing down the Heroes’ neck is Delhi Football Club, who has 9 points from five matches.

Downtown Heroes will now host Jagat Singh Palahi at Synthetic Turf TRC on Thursday, April 20.

Only the top two teams from each group can make it to the next round of the competition. The winners of I-League 2 are promoted to I-League.