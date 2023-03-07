Downtown Heroes FC signs Hilal Parray as new head coach

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Mar 6: Downtown Heroes Football Club acquired veteran former footballer and coach, Hilal Rasool Parray as the Club’s new head coach.
Hilal is the only pro-licensed coach in J&K and has contributed largely towards the success of football in the Union Territory. The Downtown Heroes recently qualified for the 2nd Division I-League.
Founder Downtown Heroes Mushtaq Bashir thanked J&K Bank for releasing Hilal for this job. “I am really grateful to J&K Bank. They are our sponsors as well. We are preparing hard for the 2nd Division I-League in which Hilal’s addition is a major booster,” he said.
Ajaz Ahmad, a B-licensed coach also joined the coaching staff of the Club alongside Hilal.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Downtown Heroes is the only Club from J&K that will be taking part in the 2nd Division I-League this year. They will play their first two matches on March 13 and 17 at Chandigarh and then host their first home match on March 24.
