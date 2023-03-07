School magazine ‘Nayee Udaan’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 6: Chief Education Officer, AK Koul released the School magazine ‘Nayee Udaan’ of Model Higher Secondary School Ramnagar, here today.

The magazine was released in presence of various Principals including HSS Panchari, Sewna, Jaganoo, Ghordi, Chowki Jandror, Dehari, Rang, Marta, Keya, while AD Planning Darshan Sharma also attended the program.

ZEO Ramnagar, HM GHS Ramnagar, retired ZEOs, lecturers, teachers, citizens, representatives from SDH Ramnagar staff members and students attended the program.

Students of GHS Ramnagar presented a welcome song and folk song while the girls students of MHSS Ramnagar also presented songs.

The program began with lighting of traditional lamps by the CEO Udhampur as chief guest, Principal MHSS Ramnagar and others. The Principal MHSS Ramnagar in his welcome address thanked the chief guest and other dignitaries for sparing their valuable time to grace the occasion.

He also briefed the audience about the salient features of the School magazine Nayee Udaan. Chief guest worthy CEO Udhampur AK Koul in his address congratulated the principal, staff members and students for putting in their best efforts to publish the school magazine and also encouraged all HIO’s to publish the school magazine.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Arunesh Kumar, BK Pathak, Dr Rajinder Kumar, Urvashi Parihar, ZEO Ramnagar, former ZEO Thakur Dass, HM GHS Ramnagar and president Senior Citizens Club Ramnagar, Shivdeb Singh.

The meritorious students and members of the editorial board were honoured on the occasion. The proceedings of the program were conducted by Lecturer Rishi Kumar.

The program ended with a vote of thanks by Teacher Richa Kiran.