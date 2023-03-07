District Badminton Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Mar 6: District Badminton Championship-2023, organized by Reasi Police under civic action programme, concluded at Indoor Stadium, here today.

Amit Gupta Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi was chief guest at the final match, wherein 58 Badminton players from different parts of the district participated in the tournament.

In a series of matches 22 players for ‘Men singles’ and 18 teams for ‘Men doubles’ categories played in closely contested matches for championship titles.

In the finals, Nikhil Lakhotra and Davinder Rajput played final for Men singles, in which Nikhil Lakhotra stood as winner, whereas Nikhil Lakhotra/Shivam Isher and Shivam Gupta/Sunit Sharma played final match for Men doubles wherein pair of Shivam Isher and Nikhil Lakhotra remained Champions by defeating Shivam Gupta and Sunit Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Reasi conveyed that Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing such events under the civic action programme of J&K Police with the aim to provide platform for the youth so that they can show their hidden talent and take the benefits of sports activities organized by Jammu Kashmir Police from time to time.

The SSP expressed that youth are an asset and future for the nation and these sports activities are prerequisite for a healthy lifestyle.

Surinder Sharma, president Badminton Association Reasi expressed gratitude to J&K Police especially SSP Reasi Amit Gupta and DySP HQ Reasi Neeraj Padyar for sparing their time from their busy schedules to promote sports activities in the district for the welfare of youth.