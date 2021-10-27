Downtown beats Maharaja FC; RKFC holds Police XI to 2-2 draw

Khyber Football League-21

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Downtown Hero’s FC trounced Kashmir Maharaja FC by 2 goals to nil, while the match between Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) and J&K Police ended in 2-2 goals draw and another match between J&K Bank Academy and Alijana FC remained goalless draw in the ongoing Khyber Milk Premier Football League-21, played at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

The 1st match was played between Real Kashmir (R) and J&K Police XI. As the play started the RKFC made a move to breach the defence lines of Police XI and Mujtaba put his team ahead in the 15th minute of the match by scoring a goal and consolidated their lead in the 32nd minute through Samuel.

Nainjot of Police XI managed to score a goal in the 36th minute of the play and 1st half of the match ended with 2:1 in favour of RKFC. In the 2nd half, J&K Police equalised the score in the 55th minute through Hanin Fayaz and thus the match ended with 2:2 goals draw.

The 2nd match was played between J&K Bank Academy and Alijana FC and remained a goalless draw, whereas the 3rd match was won by Downtown Heroe’s FC defeating Kashmir Maharaja FC by 2:0 goals. However, first half of the match remained goalless draw but during the 2nd half young turks of Downtown Heroe’s FC came into action and virtually dominated the field which resulted they found the net in 44th minute through Ubaid, followed by in the 60th minute of the play through Faisal.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing A-Division Annual League Football Tournament 2021 being played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh, here the first match was played between Yahya Warse FC & Real Cosmos which was won by Yahya Warse FC by 3-0 goals and the 2nd match was won by Haroon FC defeating Alamdar FC by 2-0 goals.