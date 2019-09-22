Don’t want award for myself, honour my coach: Amit Panghal

New Delhi, Sept 22:

Ignored for the Arjuna award due to an “inadvertent” doping violation in 2012, trailblazing Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal (52kg) said he does not care for personal honours but pleaded for a Dronacharya award for his formative coach Anil Dhankar.

Panghal became the first Indian boxer to claim a silver medal at the just-concluded World Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia. He is also an Asian Games and Asian Championships gold-medallist.

However, he has not been considered for Arjuna award due to a failed dope test back in 2012, for which he served a one-year ban. The “inadvertent” violation was during the treatment he underwent for chicken pox that year.

“I don’t really care for awards for myself but I would be grateful if Anil Dhankar, my formative coach is considered for the Dronacharya. He has shaped me in my early years and had it not been for him, I would not be the boxer that I am today,” Panghal said.

“I began boxing in 2008 and Dhankar sir has been my rock ever since. Even now, it is Dhankar sir that I go to when I need guidance on any matter. An award for him would be an award for me too. In fact, it will make me happier,” he said. (PTI)