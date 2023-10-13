District Wushu C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: A two day long District Wushu Championship Srinagar 2023 ended here today.

The event, organized by the District Wushu Association Srinagar, saw a tremendous response from various schools and clubs of over 500 players participated from 20 different schools and clubs gathered to compete in various Wushu categories.

Muzaffar, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir served as the chief guest accompanied by Hilal Ahamd (Manager, Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex. The overall winner of the event were Indoor Wushu Academy (IWA) followed by Al-Noor Model School (Safa Kadal) as runner up and 2nd runner-up position were shared by Arise International Academy (Check-i-Mujgund) and Crescent Higher Secondary School (Natipora).

Iqbal Ahmed Mir (Manager Gindun Sports Complex), Kamal Kishore (International Wushu Player), Aijaz Hassan (Coach KIC Handwara), Rameez Ah Dar (Coach KIC Shopian) and Umer (International Wushu Player) were among others present on this occasion.