GDC Ramgarh holds Volleyball tourney 

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 12: Department of Physical Education and Sports, Government Degree College Ramgarh organized an Inter Semester Friendly Volleyball (Boys) tournament for the students of the college here today.

The event was organized by College Sports Committee under the guidance and coordination of Prof. (Dr.) Geetanjali Andotra, Principal of the College. There were three teams representing Semester First, Second and Third in the tournament.

Prof. (Dr.) Geetanjali Andotra, Principal of the College said that the event is organized to inculcate the feeling of true sportsmanship among the students and enhance their physical skills. Also, it aims to have maximum participation of the students in sports activities, besides developing physical fitness. She also advised the students to take maximum benefit from the available sports infrastructure.

The faculty members who witnessed the event included Dr. Aditi Khajuria, Dr. Shamsher Lal, Dr. Sandeep Kumari, Dr. Sandeep Kumar, Prof. Risha Kumari and Anil Kumar.