District Weightlifting C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: The District Jammu Weightlifting Association, in collaboration with the J&K Weightlifting Association, organized a two-day District Championship at the Indoor Sports Complex in Bhagwati Nagar, here. The event saw participation from over 32 athletes across both genders and was conducted according to the Activity Calendar of the Association. The championship was sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, reflecting the organization’s commitment to promoting weightlifting throughout the region.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Ritika Jamwal, Manager of Indoor Sports, alongside notable figures including Harbhajan Singh, President of J&K Weightlifting Association; Daljeet Singh, DSP J&K Police and District Secretary Dayal Singh. Other prominent attendees included Ravi Singh, Senior Weightlifting Coach and retired Divisional Sports Officer; Manish Charak; Amit Sharma; Parveen Kumar; Dileep Singh; Akash Virdhi; and Manjeet Singh.

General Secretary Yudhvir Singh reaffirmed the J&K Weightlifting Association’s commitment to promoting weightlifting across every district and town in the Union Territory, with a particular emphasis on engaging the urban population. President Harbhajan Singh further emphasized that athletes from the Jammu District can expect increased competition in the sport, often referred to as the “Iron Game,” in the future.