District Shootingball Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Dec 19: Two days District Baramulla Shootingball Championship 2020, organized by District Baramulla Shootingball Association in collaboration with J&K Shootingball Association under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council, concluded at Govt Middle School, CR Khan Mirgund, here today.

About 180 participants of different institutions, colleges and Clubs under the age category of sub-junior, junior and senior men/women participated.

Sopore Shooters Club (men) and Sopore Shooters Club (women) won the finals in senior category while CR Club lifted junior boys and Unique Club clinched the title in junior girls.

Madam Mehjabeen Akhter, Headmaster (GMS, CR Khan) was the chief guest, while senior members of the Association including Zahid Hussain, Vilayat Hussain, Ahsan Ali and Aqib Hussain were among guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest hailed the organizers for organizing such event.

“We are planning to organize District Bandipora and District Budgam Shootingball Championships in coming days,” said general secretary Zahid Hussain while presenting vote of thanks.