District Judo Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 18: The two days Judo open championship 202-21 organized by District Judo Association Udhampur, in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, concluded today here at Indoor Sports Complex Subash Stadium.

On concluding day, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar was the chief guest, while Preeti Khajuria, Councillor Ward No.1, District Youth Services & Sports Officer, S. Swarn Singh and Manager Sports Council, Shaktish Chopra were the guests of honour.

In open category below 45 kg girls, Lavanya bagged Gold medal, Tania Devi Silver medal, and Samriti bagged the Bronze medal.

In Sr. Boys under 73 kg category, Sumeet Sharma won Gold medal, Ankit Sharma won Silver medal, Akshay Singh and Sahil Singh Bronze medal. In Sr. Girls below 55 kg, Chanda Jamwal bagged Gold medal, Meenakshi Thakur Silver medal and Ranju Sharma Bronze medal.

In open category girls, Chanda Jamwal bagged Gold Medal, Hema Jamwal Siver medal, Meenakshi Raina and Reks Devi Bronze Medal.

Among others present were Surinder Singh Khalsa, vice- president Municipal Council; Ashwani Khajuria, Veteran Sr. Volleyball player besides senior Coaches Dalvinder Singh (Hockey Coach); Anil Gupta (Yoga Coach); Sanjay Sharma (Volleyball Coach); Sanjeevan Verma Supervisor Subash Stadium Udhampur; Satvir Singh, Mamta Sharma, Babli Rani, Ashwani Sharma, Madan Lal, Baldev Singh, Mohinder Kumar, and Rafiq Ahmed. The program was conducted by Raman Gupta.

Bouts were officiated by the technical panel under Jugal Kishore (Judo Coach National Referee), Nitin Rathore, Himanshu Shekhar, Sunali Sharma, Meenakshi Raina, Munish Saini, Chanda, Ashok, Sahil Singh, Akshay Singh, Mansi Thakur and Sunil Kumar.