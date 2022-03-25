District Ganderbal Judo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 25: First District Ganderbal Judo championship concluded successfully, wherein more than 250 students from different Schools and Clubs participated.

The students of these Schools and Clubs showed their tremendous performance during the championship including New Dreamland Educational Institute, New Tiny Hearts, Syed Memorial High School Kangan, Moonland Educational Institute, DPS Sephora, Govt. Primary School Sephora, Govt. Middle School Sephora and Khelo India Judo Centre.

Apart from Khelo India Judo Centre, The New Tiny Hearts won the overall title of the championship, while The New Dream Land stood 2nd.

Nusrat Gazala, Sports Officer Central, J&K sports Council was the chief guest, while Gowher Khan and Abdul Hamid Khan from J&K Judo Association were the guest of honours of this event. The bouts were officiated by Rahil Shafi.

In sub-junior and junior girls below 20kg, Farhan Jan-1st and Zainab-2nd, while below 24 kg, Aarzoo Rajab–1st, Zainab Jan-2nd and Mukhtar Ah.- 3rd, in below 28kg, Aksa Hamid-1st, Tabasum-2nd and Iqra-3rd, in below 32kg: Mehak Aijaz-1st and Aksa Amin-2nd, in below 36 kg, Baiza Tariq-1st, Suhana Fayaz-2nd and Falak Mehraj-3rd, below 40 kg, Aisha Hassan-1st, Zainab Mushtaq-2nd and Mariam Rafiq-3rd, in below 44 kg, Aurba Gulzar-1st and Rabinti Sultan-2nd, in below 48 kg, Infa Farooq-1st, Mazouf-Un-Nisa-2nd and Iffat Nazir-3rd, in below 52kg, Anjum Akhtar-1st, Amber Hamid-2nd, in below 57kg, Soliha Fayaz-1st, Minza Hamid-2nd and Aabroo Nabi-3rd and in above 57kg, Rufushia Rasheed-1st, Zohra-2nd and Aalima Fayaz-3rd.

In sub-junior boys below 20kg, Kifayat Manzoor-1st, Mohd Tameem-2nd and Sheikh Zain-3rd, in below 25kg, Mohd Ahyan-1st, Ayan Ahmad-2nd and Momin Shabir-3rd, in below 30kg, Sheikh Safullah-1st, Sheikh Mohd Umer-2nd and Asrar Ah-3rd, in below 35kg, Sheikh Shuraim-1st, Aftab Ah.-2nd and Mohd Asif Lone-3rd, in below 40 kg, Zahid Hassan-1st, Faizan-2nd and Athar Shabir-3rd, in below 45kg, Rashid Yousuf-1st, Usama Bin Jamal-2nd and Mohtashim Manzoor-3rd, in below 50kg, Basit Bhat-1st, Faizan Zahoor-2nd and Lone Saheem-3rd, in below 60kg, Yasir Arfat-1st, Sheikh Faizan-2nd and Arid Zahoor-3rd, in below 60kg, Furkaan Farooq-1st, Mudasir-2nd and Farhad Hameed-3rd,in below 66kg, Owais Qureshi-1st, Huzaif Rasheed-2nd and Ubaid Ahmad-3rd and in above +66kg, Asim Showqat-1st, Miliad Mohi-ud-Din Bhat-2nd and Shaijeel Shabir-3rd.

In junior boys below 45kg, Haroon Hilal-1st, Mehran-2nd, in below 50kg, Mehnaz-1st, Farooz Ahmed Khatana-2nd and Aquib Nisar-3rd , in below 55kg, Mehfooz Ahmed -1st, Ehsaan Guroo-2nd, in below 66kg, Zahoor Ahmed Mir-1st, Yasir Ah Khatana-2nd and Tanveer Ah Lone-3rd.

In senior boys below 55kg, Irfan Rashid Khan-1st, Danish Ah-2nd and Mukhtar Ahmed -3rd, in below 81kg, Mushraf Ali-1st, Suhail Maqbool-2nd and Farooq Ahmed Wani-3rd.