District Boxing C’ship organized

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Feb 19: The 2nd District Boxing Championship was organized by J&K Amateur Boxing Association at Prayas Hemkrish Model High School Govindpura Maitra, here today.

The Championship was organized under the aegis of Boxing Federation of India and J&K Sports Council, wherein Rajinder Singh (BJYM District General Secretary) was the chief guest of the tournament.

In sub-junior girls 38 kg, Anjali Sharma-Gold, Randhika Devi-Silver, while in 46kg, Gold was secured by Tanvi Katoch and Kajal Devi won Silver, in youth girls 50kg, Gold and Silver medals were clinched by Shruti Devi and Saijal Manhas respectively, while in 48kg, top two medals were won by Reema Devi and Vandana Sharma and in seniors women’s 50kg, Samta Devi-Gold and Kajal Devi-Silver.

In boys sub-junior 37kg, Gold medal was won by Vikrant Singh and Silver by Sufiyan, in 40kg, Gold medal was secured by Areman Singh and in 43kg category, Yash Singh and Sufiyan won Gold and Silver respectively.

In junior boys 46kg, Gold was won by Sourav, while Silver by Kirtan Singh, while in 48 kg, Andeep Singh won Gold and Aryan Singh secured Silver and in 54kg, top two medals were clinched by Arjun Rathore and Obaid respectively. In youth 57kg, Gold and Silver medals were won by Shubham Rakhwal and Vishal, respectively.

The championship is organized under the supervision of Sandeep Singh Chib.