Behrote XI lifts Thannamandi League title  

RAJOURI, Feb 19: Behrote XI defeated Thannamandi Sports Club in the finals by 17 runs and lifted the Thannamandi Premier League title, here today.

Behrote XI won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 160 runs on the board. While chasing the same, Thannamandi Sports Club was bowled out at 143 runs and lost the match by 17 runs. The winning team was awarded with a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 40,000, while runner up was awarded with Rs 20,000 cash prize.

Chairman MC Thannamandi Shakeel Ahmed Mir was chief guest, while the guests of honour were Arshad Khan- JE PWD and Imran Khan President Press Council Thannamandi.

The chief guest asked the youth not to indulge in drugs and focus on sport activities to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

He also appreciated the organizers for organizing the tournament and assured the youth that the demand of a playground in the area will be taken up with higher authorities and he will try his best for the stadium.

The tournament was organised by Aftar Samyal with the support of Principal GDC Thannamandi Prof Dr Farooq Ahmed and Imran Khan President Press Council Thannamandi.

Prominent persons including Arshad Nawaz Khan, Bashir Ahmed Mir, Aijaz Latief Wani, Javid Ahmed Raina, Majid Ahmed Mir, Basharat Khan, Mudassir Khan, Aijaz Khan, Ashiq Malik and Rahil Ganae were present during the event.