DIG Pathak inaugurates T-20 Cricket tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Mar 6: DIG-Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shakti Kumar Pathak inaugurated the Range level T-20 tournament at Sports Ground DPL, here today.

The tournament was inaugurated under Civic Action Programme, organized by Range Police Headquarters Jammu, wherein DIG, JSK was the chief guest, while SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, along with other Police Gazetted Officers and officers from civil administration, retired Police officers, families of Police martyrs were present during the inaugural ceremony.

SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal welcomed all the dignitaries and the spectators for making the inauguration a mega event and graced the occasion. He also briefed the chronology of the ongoing Range level T-20 Cricket championship in which some of its matches of Kathua/Samba District will be played at Sports Ground DPL Kathua.

The DIG along with others paid rich tribute to Police martyrs and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir Police will not forget the sacrifices of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He further added that J&K Police will continue its efforts to promote sports to channelize energy of youth in positive directions to build better society, keep our youth away from drugs and other social ill effects and give a platform to choose sports as their career.

He further said that the relation of police and public is very strong in the district and people of Kathua have always supported the Police endeavours in organizing sports events.

The inaugural match was played between Basohli Cricket Club vs Rising Stars in which the Basohli Cricket Club team won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 93 runs by losing all wickets. While chasing the target of 94 runs Rising Stars easily chased down the given target and won this match by 7 wickets in which Rishav was declared as the “Man of the Match”.

The second match was played between Kathua XI team vs Changran Team in which Kathua XI won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 138 runs by losing 8 wickets. In reply, Changran team was unable to chase the set target and bundled out at 100 runs in 18 overs.

Karan (Kathua XI team player) was declared as Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling spell wherein he took 03 wickets while giving 18 runs only.