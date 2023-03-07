Springdales celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: Springdales Higher Secondary School Krishna Nagar celebrated its Annual Day function with great zeal and enthusiasm at Jammu Club, here today.

The two hours long cultural Show which includes welcome song tiny toddlers of the School and Ganesh Vandana kept the audience mesmerized during the program.

Principal Rashmee Malhotra welcomed the guests and shared the School’s achievements through the annual report of the past session.

The ‘Jungle dance’ by the Kindergarten students showed the unity is strength, while dance on ‘Rang de Basanti’ was performed by Ist class students filled the atmosphere in the hall with patriotism and dance on theme ‘Fit India’ showcased the various sports and its importance in human life.

Through the chair dance the students paid their love and gratitude to their parents, while class 3rd students gave heart throbbing performance on the Dogri dance on ‘Parivartan song’ was exceptional to showcase the changes we have to make save the planet for the future generations and Punjabi Bhangra by class 9th students made the audience to dance as well.

The celebration proved to be a platform for the students to come together and show their inherent talents. The venue reverberated with thunderous applause; gleaming faces exchanged appreciative nods as the audience witnessed the perfection and extravaganza of the show.

The program concluded with the National Anthem keeping great hope and happiness.