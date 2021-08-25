Dhawan along with his family members pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Indian top order batsman Shikhar Dhawan along with his family members including mother, wife and children today paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine, situated in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district.

“The cricketer along with his family members this morning reached Katra- the base camp of the Cave Shrine. After a short stay in a hotel, Dhawan left for the Cave Shrine to pay obeisance and also took part in the evening Aarti with his family members,” said officials

As per the information, he came back to Katra after performing pooja at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. However, it was decided that he along with his family members will stay at today’s night at Katra but due to some urgency, now he will depart for Delhi after taking some rest in a hotel at base camp of the Cave, said police official deputed at Katra.

Earlier, while talking to reporters, he said that he was very fortunate that Maa Vaishno Devi had called me here to pay obeisance at her feet, that too after many years.