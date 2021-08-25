Srinagar Annual Football League commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: DFA Srinagar Annual League Football tournament -2021, being organised by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, commenced at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, here today.

The 1st match of the tournament was played between IFC Nowgam and Qamarwari FC. Both the teams played quality games and missed some good chances. In the 20th minute of the 1st half, Aqib of Qamarwari FC scored a magnificent goal, whereas in the 58th minute of the game IFC Nowgam equalized the goal through Adil Ahmad. Both the clubs tried hard to take the lead but failed to find the net. The match ended with a 1:1 goal draw.

The 2nd match was played between FC Views and Sheher-e-Khas FC. The match started with both the teams exhibiting aggressive Football. Adil scored the 1st goal in 10th minute for FC Views, whereas in the 22nd minute Moiz doubled the lead for FC Views.

In the 2nd half FC Views consolidated their lead by scoring the third goal through Adil in 50th minute, whereas Moiz scored 4th goal in 64th minute and thus the match ended with 4:0 goals in favour of FC Views.