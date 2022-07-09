DFA delegation meets Principal Secy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: A delegation of presidents as well as members of the District Football Associations (DFAs) of Kashmir province met with Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Alok Kumar and discussed various issues pertaining to the game, here today.

During the meeting, the office bearers of the Associations discussed various issues regarding games as well as elections of the Association. The Principal Secretary emphasised on the need for the development of game (Football) across the Union Territory for the development of the budding players and assured them that the Youth Services and Sports and J&K Sports Council will provide all possible help for the development of the game.

He also assured the delegation that the elections of the J&K Football Association will be conducted soon.

Garbi Rashid, Additional Secretary to Government Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) was also present in the meeting.