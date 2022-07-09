RG Fitness Gym & Spa inaugurated at Rehari

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Former Minister and senior BJP leader, Sat Sharma and Councillor, Anu Bali inaugurated RG Fitness Gym and Spa at Rehari Colony Chowk, here today.

Councillor Arun Khanna and Coach Kripa Shankar were also present during the event.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, former Minister Sat Sharma gave best wishes and mentioned that such kinds of facilities related to health are the need of the hour. The newly established Gym will not only provide a source of income to the local youth but will also provide an opportunity to local youth to make their body healthy by using the facilities, he asserted.

He also advised youth to stay away from drugs and asked them to be involved in creative activities in order to keep their mind, body and soul fit in every course of action.

Councillors Anu Bali and Arun Khanna also extended wishes to the team of the Gym and asked the locals to get the benefit of the newly established Gym for making their body healthy.

Some exciting offers were also announced by the newly established Gym for the first two days.

Later, the CEO Revant Gupta of the RG Fitness Gym & Spa and RG Nail Art and Tattoo Studio thanked all the dignitaries and guests for gracing the event.