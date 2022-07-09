Mausab, Gursimran, Irfan show stellar grit to slam cracking tons

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: The trio of promising batsmen Mohammad Mausab, Gursimran Singh and Irfan Naik showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up superb centuries, while Akash Ayoub, Sakib Noor, Utkarsh Gupta and Momin Muzzaffar scored half-centuries today in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Multi-Day Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) at four different venues across the Union Territory.

At Jammu University Ground, the play was called off by the umpires as heavy rains lashed the ground soon after JKCA A4 had won the toss and decided to field first to score 13/1 against JKCA A1.

At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A2 after resuming their second innings at 63/0, managed to score 172 for the loss of 2 wickets, before rain forced the umpires to call off the day’s play. Gursimran Singh, who was unbeaten on 46 runs, scored magnificent century (107) runs off 88 balls, while Utkarsh Gupta scored 52 runs off 87 balls.

For JKCA A1, Akshit Gandral took both the wickets to fall.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Srinagar Ground-A, in reply to JKCA B4’s score of 264 runs in 72.3 overs in their first innings, JKCA B1 scored 361/9 declared in their first essay. Irfan Naik scored a fabulous century (100), while Akash Ayoub and Sakib Noor contributed 83 and 69 runs to the total respectively.

For JKCA B4, Ahmed Fayaz captured 4 wickets, while Zaid Wani bagged 3 wickets.

JKCA B4, in their second innings were 78/4 at the draw of stumps on the final day today. Momin Muzzaffar top scored with 50 runs, while Moomin Lone contributed 18 runs. For B1, Oman Fayaz took 2 wickets and Tajamul claimed one wicket.

JKCA B1 emerged winner on the basis of first innings lead.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Srinagar Ground-B, JKCA B2 scored 318 runs in their first innings in reply to 341 runs set by JKCA B3. Mohammad Mausab scored second consecutive ton of the tournament. He scored 122 runs off equal number of balls, while Mohsin Maqbool contributed valuable 70 runs to the total and Hatim Reyaz made 36 runs. For JKCA B3, Mohammad Manzir took 3 wickets, while Sheikh ul Waqar claimed 2 wickets and Basit Akbar claimed one wicket. JKCA B3 was declared winner by virtue of first innings lead.

The matches were officiated by Deepak Gupta, Vikram Dogra, Girdhari Lal, Dayal Singh, Irfan Ashraf, Faizan Fayaz, Hilal Mir and Anees Ahmed as Umpires, while Ashok Singh, Heena Mehra, Amjid and Hilal Ahanger were the scorers.