DFA appeals LG, Sports Council officials to conduct election of JKFA

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: District Football Association (DFA) has appealed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and officials of the J&K Sports Council to conduct the election of the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) so that players do not suffer.

Addressing a press conference, Narinder Gupta former Member Sports Council said that the voter list sent by the former officer bearers of the DFA Jammu was sent to the JKFA and the same list was published in the local dailies by ex-Treasurer of JKFA for inviting objection.

“The records of the Association lie with the Secretary of the DFA and not with Treasurer of JKFA. It was on the behest of the then Secretary and the then President/Chairman that the records were made available to the Association as requested by the Association. Since the list was published by the ex-Treasurer and that time he never raised any objection regarding the Clubs which he now said were not considered. Records reveal that all the 11 Clubs mentioned by ex-Treasurer of JKFA do not qualify for the voting rights and even some clubs do not exists at all”, he added.

“There is no short of funds”, Gupta said, adding that in addition to the grants sanctioned, JKFA spent lot of money on the tournaments being conducted by concerned DFA Jammu.

Gupta added that some of the Associate Members of Jammu who were a party to the press conference held few days back at Jammu are defaulters regarding some account related matters and the cases against them are still unresolved.

“As per as the selection of National Teams are concerned, the entire selection process is carried by the selectors from Jammu and Kashmir Provinces, and is being carried in a fare and transparent manner”, Gupta said, adding that as Government has made it clear that any person affiliated with any political party can not contest the election of the Association, the same is not suiting the ex-Treasurer and that is why he is blaming the Association on false pretexts.

“Sheikh Mehmood (IPS) Retd SSP the then President had resigned from the Association and was not expelled by the members of DFA Jammu”, Gupta informed.

Among others present were Yusaf Don, Secretary DFA Jammu, David Masih, Direct Member/Football Coach, Kamaljeet Kumar, National Player/Coach, Charan Dass, National Player, Avinash Gupta, Footballer, Peter Sandhu, National Footballer, Ashok Kumar Kalsi, National Footballer, Surinder Sharma, Secretary Sainik Colony FC and Davinder Sharma, Secretary Akhnoor Tiger FC.