LG Mathur meets Ladakh Women’s U-17 Football team participating in Hero Junior National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, June 14: The under-17 Women’s Football team from Ladakh led by Chairman, Ladakh Football Association (LFA), Tashi Gyalson, called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, at Raj Niwas today.

The team will represent the Union Territory in the Hero Junior (Under-17) Women’s National Football Championship at Guwahati from June 15.

General Secretary, LFA, Tsering Angmo briefed about the open selection trials held in Leh and Kargil in which around 100 players turned up for selection. She informed that 30 players selected out of 100 were provided technical, tactical and physical-ability training at the Football Stadium at Spituk in Leh. She apprised that 20 players were finally selected for the championship.

Coach Harpreet Bedi shared that training at a high-altitude area such as Leh would give an advantage to players from Ladakh in the tournament. He expected the players from Ladakh to do well in the tournament.

LG Mathur expressed pleasure over the participation of the team from Ladakh in the championship for the first time. He stated that the football players from Ladakh would get more opportunities after the affiliation with All India Football Federation (AIFF). He interacted with the players and wished them luck. LG Mathur advised the players to believe in their technique and keep their morale high. He also unveiled the jersey of the Ladakh women’s team.

The team comprises Stanzin Angmo, Mahar Bano (Goalkeeper); Diskit Chosdol, Edzes Lamo, Sonam Chuzing, Thinlay Dolkar, Tsering Spalzes, Stanzin Yangdol (Defender); Odsal Yangzes, Rinchen Angmo, Rubina Bano, Kulsooma Banoo, Yang Dolma Tamang, Tsewang Yangdol, Tsering Yangchen, Fatima Nissa, Jigmet Chuzen (Midfielder); Rehana Batool, Gazes Dolma, Aliya Ashraf (Forward). Harpreet Bedi (Head Coach), Stanzin Tsepak (Assistant Coach), Tsering Dolker (Manager) and Dr Priya Kaushik (Physiotherapist) will also accompany the team during the championship.