DC declares open ‘Chaar Sahibzaade T-20 Cricket Tournament’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Mar 10: Chaar Sahibzaade T-20 Cricket Tournament commenced here today.

The tournament is being organized by Sikh Youth of Poonch under the supervision of Rydham Singh, Senior Social and Political leader.

The opening match of the tournament was played between Dher Warrior and Dhalan Badshah.

Playing first, DW made 111 runs by losing all the wickets. DB chased the target in 14.1 overs by losing 4 wickets and set their first win of the tournament.

Shoib, who scored 51 runs was declared as Man of the Match.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inderjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion declared open the tournament in presence of guest of honour ASP Poonch.

Other dignitaries who were present on the occasion were Mohd Qasam DYSSO, DySP Headquarters Mohd Nawaz, Chairman Municipality Poonch Sunil Sharma, BDC Chairman Jameel Kohli, SGPC President Narinder Singh, Prof Jagbir Singh President Pritam Trust Poonch, Taj Mir Senior Congress Leader, Manmohan Singh, Prof Fateh Mohd Abassi, etc.

Rydham Singh while speaking told that the main motto of this tournament is to promote the sports activities among the youth of Poonch.