1st Ladakh Cross Country Athletics C’ship concludes at Kargil

KARGIL, Mar 10: The 1st Ladakh Cross Country Athletics Championship for different age groups concluded today here where Executive Councillor for Health, Mohsin Ali presided as chief guest.

The race was organized by the Department of District Youth Services and Sports, Kargil in association with Athletics Association of Ladakh.

The race began in the morning from Gramthang to Khri Sultan Cho Stadium, Biamathang for different categories like 2 km, 4 km, 6 km, 8 km and 10 km for both boys and girls under different age groups.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Abdul Ghafar Zargar flagged off the athletes for race from different locations. All the groups concluded the race at the stadium.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, EC Mohsin said that there is no dearth of talent among the youth in Ladakh but need timely opportunity to express their talent. He said after Ladakh became UT, youth have got opportunities to express their talent in different fields.

Around 287 athletes participated in the race while 24 were chosen as position holders. The race is aimed to select athletes for Cross Country Race on the National level at Mohima Nagaland which will be held on March 26, 2022.

DYSSO Muhammad Hussain Rehnuma, General Secretary Athletics Association of Ladakh Tashi Lundup besides other officials were present on the occasion.