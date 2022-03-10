Advisor Farooq Khan inspects ongoing renovation, upgradation works

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 10: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited Bakshi stadium and inspected progress on several ongoing development works being executed there.

Bakshi stadium being one of the major stadia in Srinagar city is undergoing massive renovation with execution of several upgradation works by the National Project Construction Corporation Limited with an estimated cost of Rs 40.85 crore.

Taking a detailed round of the stadium, Advisor Farooq Khan stressed upon the representatives of executing agency to expedite pace of work on the project so that it is completed within the stipulated time frame. He asked them to maintain the environs of the stadium besides ensuring a proper drainage system while executing development of this vital sports facility.

Later, Advisor Khan visited Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium and took stock of progress on sports infrastructure development works being carried out by NPCC with an estimated cost of Rs 14.60 crore.

Taking first hand appraisal of all the renovation works being undertaken in different sections of the stadium, Advisor Farooq Khan directed the executing agency to ensure that all quality parameters are taken care of during execution of all works there.

Advisor, during the inspection, also took stock of other works in the stadium like heating and lighting arrangements, seating arrangement, VIP gallery, flooring, boxing ring, basketball courts and others.

He also visited the Srinagar Sports Club (SSC) of Indoor Stadium and inspected different training centres there. He visited the Yoga Centre of the club and interacted with the trainers and the trainees as well.

While interacting with the trainees of Yoga, Advisor Khan said that sports play vital role in overall personality development of an individual besides keeping them mentally and physically fit.

Advisor also inspected the Library Hall of the club and directed the officers of Sports Council to keep biographies and autobiographies of all the prominent sports personalities in the hall for inspiration of budding players.

During the visit, Advisor Farooq Khan also inspected Chess and Carrom centre, Table Tennis hall and other centres of the club. He also interacted with Judo and Boxing trainees of the club.

While interacting with the officers and representatives of executing agencies, Advisor Farooq Khan impressed upon them to expedite the pace of progress on all the ongoing works so that they are completed well within the timelines. He also asked them to establish all the required facilities in the club so that the players and trainees are groomed properly and quality players in different sports are produced.