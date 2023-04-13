Cycle rally organized at Ghagwal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 13: A cycle rally was organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports on the direction of Director Subash Chibber at Ghagwal, here today.

The program was organized under the guidance of District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Samba, Chander Kanta Sharma under the overall supervision of Vikas Gupta ZPEO Ghagwal.

The initiative aimed at making every one realize the importance of India’s freedom and sacrifice of the freedom fighters during the freedom struggle.

The cycle rally was flagged off by DDC Ghagwal Suresh Kumar along with social activist Jia Lal Verma in the presence of prominent citizens and field staff of Zone Ghagwal.

The cycle rally started from Main Chowk Ghagwal to Randhwal village and culminated at Narsingh Temple Ghagwal. The refreshment was also distributed among the participants, which was provided by BDC Ghagwal Vijay Tagotra, Sarpanch Sunil Kumar and others.

A total of 73 participants drawn from various schools participated in the cycle rally. The vote of thanks was presented by ZPEO Ghagwal Vikas Malgotra.