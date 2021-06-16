Cricketer Raina calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 16: International Cricketer, Suresh Raina today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, here at Raj Bhavan.

Raina apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the functioning of cricket academies, and the schools which he has adopted to develop and nurture young sporting talents in the UT.

He further informed the Lieutenant Governor about the future strategy of his dedicated project to promote sports in Jammu and Kashmir, and also presented his Book “Believe” to the Lt Governor.

The LG appreciated the efforts of star cricketer in giving a fillip to sports culture in J&K and assured him of all possible support from the UT administration.