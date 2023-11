NEW DELHI, Nov 21:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men’s cricket team for their 10 consecutive wins in the World Cup and asked them to motivate each other as he met them after their loss to Australia in the final.

“India stands with them today and always,” the Prime Minister said, sharing a brief video on social media on Tuesday of his meeting with the squad soon after the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. (PTI)