Clemrat FC, Sports Saviour register emphatic wins

13th Christmas Gold Cup Football C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Clemrat Football Club and Sports Saviour defeated their rivals convincingly to advance in the ongoing 13th Christmas Gold Cup Football Tournament, being organised by All J&K Christian Welfare Association, under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) at GGM Science College Football ground, here.

In the first match, Clemart FC defeated Shaheen FC by a solitary goal (1-0). Karan Singh was the goal scorer, who netted the goal in 5th minute of 1st half.

In another match, Sports Saviour defeated Param FC by three goals to nil (3-0). The first gaol was scored by Vishal in 26th minute, while the second and third goals were netted by Thapa in 38th and 69th minutes of the match.

The matches were officiated by Ajay Singh, Dheeraj, Rocky Sharma, Dil Bahadur, Abhishek and Ricky.

Khurshid Baba, International footballer and Sunil Khajuria, senior footballer were the special guests, while Narinder Gupta, Chairman, DFA Jammu, David Masih and a good number of members from Football fraternity were present on the occasion.

In tomorrow’s fixture, NGR will take on DFA Poonch, while Churchill FC will lock horns with Clemrat FC.