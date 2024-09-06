Chief Secretary reviews preparations for Kashmir Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here today to review the preparedness for the inaugural edition of Kashmir Marathon. The meeting discussed the route map, promotional strategies, and registrations with a particular focus on sponsorship.

While chairing the meeting, Atal Dulloo impressed upon the officers that all the arrangements should be made well in advance for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. He said that focus should also be laid on the sponsorships and a proper plan should be laid to pitch sponsors to sport the inaugural edition of Kashmir marathon. During the meeting, Chief Secretary inquired about the number of registrations done so far for this marathon.

The inaugural edition is being held on October 20, 2024 and runners from across India and abroad are participating in two running disciplines: marathon (42 km) and half marathon (21 km). Commissioner Secretary Tourism gave a brief presentation during which she informed that Kashmir Marathon has drawn a considerable interest across India and abroad.

She informed that so far 1135 participants have registered for the event with 469 for full marathon and 666 for half marathon. She informed that they have received registrations from 40 foreign runners from 11 countries with recently from Kenya, Denmark, Norway and UAE, apart from 27 states/ UTs of the country.

She said that the tourism department took a strategic step in promoting the Kashmir marathon by reaching out to well known celebrities and social media influencers which garnered much traction.

The Kashmir Marathon offers an extraordinary blend of historical, cultural, and natural beauty, making it a unique and unforgettable event. Participants will run through breathtaking scenery, including the majestic Dal Lake and the lush Zabarwan mountain range, while passing iconic sites such as the Shankaracharya Temple, Pari Mahal, and Dargah Shrine.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Finance (through VC); Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; MD Jammu and Kashmir Bank; Commissioner Secretary IT; Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA; Secretary, R&B; Secretary Transport; Director of Tourism, Kashmir and Jammu; Commissioner State Taxes Department and Director State Motor Garages.