Chess competition held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Vivek Chess Academy organised the Summer Cup-2 chess competition, with 22 participants competing in the two-week-long event based on a points system. The top four players from the Open, Under-15 and Under-10 categories qualified for the semifinals and finals.

In the Open category, Ishaan Chowdhary emerged champion, while Surinder Gupta secured silver and Avni Sharma won bronze. In the Under-15 category, Triyansh Verma clinched gold, followed by Pearl Thothla with silver and Aryaveer Sharma with bronze. In the Under-10 category, Prajanya Mahajan bagged gold, Raesha Thothla won silver and Divyansh Khanna secured bronze.

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Amrita Gupta, who recently earned the Senior National Arbiter and FIDE National Arbiter titles after securing third position in the arbiter examination among 35 participants nationwide, was the chief guest. Vivek Chess Academy felicitated her for the achievement. Amrita Gupta and Vivek distributed Rs 3,500 cash prizes and medals among the winners.