Chatroo Martyrs Memorial T20 tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, May 19: Chatroo Martyrs Memorial Cricket T-20 tournament, organised by District Police on the direction of DIG DKR Range, Dr Sunil Gupta, concluded at Chatroo, here today.

DySP DAR DPL, Zia-Ul-Haq, BDO Chatroo, Tasleem Javed Wani and SHO Police Station Chatroo, Inspector Sameer Ahmed along with Sarpanches and Panches of various Panchayats of the Subdivision witnessed the final match which was played between Passarkoot-XI and Gurinal-XI, wherein former emerged the winners of the tournament.

The chief guest DySP DAR DPL Kishtwar congratulated the winning team and awarded the team with cash rewards as well as mementos.

Addressing the participants and audience, the DySP hailed the supreme sacrifice of the Police martyrs and appealed to the participants and the public to work for the cause of the nation and maintain unity and brotherhood which are basic ingredients for peace, prosperity and development of a county.

SSP Shaffqat Hussain Batt in his message said that such events are being organized by Kishtwar Police to educate the local youth about the ill effects of social evils.