CEO Mission Youth reviews progress on constitution of Youth Clubs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 28: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mission Youth, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary today chaired a meeting to review the progress on constitution of Youth Clubs at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by all SDMs of J&K through video conferencing to discuss time bound constitution of Youth clubs across Jammu and Kashmir in all Panchayats.

Speaking during the meeting, the CEO directed the officers that process of constitution of Youth clubs should be expedited and all Youth Clubs must be in place by 12th August, 2021 to mark the International Youth Day Celebrations.

He stressed upon the SDMs that effective coordination and synergy should be maintained with the rural development department for the constitution of these Clubs besides ULBs and PRIs should also be consulted before their formation.

The CEO announced that Mission Youth shall provide special incentives in the form of grant in aid to these Clubs for result orientated functioning besides administrative charges for smooth scheme implementation should also be provided to them.

The CEO further said that the Youth associated with these Clubs will be involved in beneficiary identification process of several schemes to be implemented by Mission Youth, which will eventually uplift the living conditions of rural populace.

Pertinent to mention, the Youth Club initiative has been approved by Governing Body of Mission Youth headed by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

In first phase around 22,500 Youth from 4290 Panchayats will be engaged in the Youth clubs, with Government incurring expenditure to the tune of Rs.12 Crore for this initiative.

These Youth Clubs will be the nerve centres for all youth programs, community involvement, IEC, Sports and Cultural activities besides help local administration in various problem mitigation programmes.