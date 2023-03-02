CCI president flags off Gill for participation in WC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: Arun Gupta, president CCI and Veterans Cricket J&K flagged off Rajesh Gill who has been selected to represent Indian Cricket team for the Legends World Cricket scheduled to be held at Cape Town, South Africa.

The flag off ceremony was organized at the Chamber of president CCI which was attended by Haseeb Ur Rehman, DIG Railway Jammu, RK Bhat SSP, Anil Gupta, senior vice president CCI along with other office bearers of the Chamber.

Arun Gupta greeted Rajesh Gill for his selection in the mega Cricket event world cup and said that Veterans Cricket JK will involve more and more senior cricketers in the forthcoming events which will be organized at Jammu.

He also announced that Veterans Cricket JK will invite foreign countries’ veterans’ teams at Jammu and said that they would organize IPL pattern league at Jammu in the month of October.

In this regard, an invitation letter to the presidents of Australia and England Veterans Cricket Association has already been sent for their participation in the JK Masters Cricket League at Jammu.

The Veterans Cricket JK also felicitated Hardeep Singh, former Ranji player of JK who was recently selected in the New Zealand Cricket team to participate in the cricket event at Australia.

Haseeb-Ur-Rehman DIG and SSP RK Bhat also expressed happiness for the selection of Rajesh Gill for the mega event and conveyed their best wishes to him.