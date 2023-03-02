SPMR College lifts inter-collegiate Pencak Silat trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: Govt. SPMR College of Commerce lifted the inter-collegiate Pencak Silat trophy in men category, organized by Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) at GGM Science College, here today.

Dr. Naveen Anand Dean Academic Affairs Cluster University of Jammu was the chief guest and Prof. Anil Verma was the guest of honour on the occasion.

In the tournament, Govt. SPMR College of Commerce became Champion by obtaining 47 points, while GGM Science College remained runner-up with 28 points and Govt. MAM College was declared 3rd with 13 points.

The tournament was organized under the overall supervision of Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Sports Coordinator of Cluster University of Jammu and Physical Director of GGM Science College.

Prof. Rajeev, Aijaz Malik Physical Director Govt. SPMR College of Commerce, Dr. Roopali Slathia Physical Director GCW Gandhi Nagar, Neelam Sawhney Physical Director Govt. MAM College, Neelam Chalotra Assistant Physical Director Govt. MAM College, Neelam Sharma and Rohnik Bhargav were present on the occasion.

The matches were officiated by Karan Wattal, Wajid Hussain Shah, Aadhishwar Vaid, Robain Gill and Komal Dhiman.