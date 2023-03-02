Director reviews arrangements for finals of LG Rolling Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: Director Youth Services and Sports, Subash Chander Chibber reviewed the arrangements for the finals of the prestigious LG Rolling (Cricket) Trophy to be organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports on March 9 at MA Stadium, here.

The Director Sports chaired the meeting of the officers and the conveners of various committees and served strict directions to them with regard to holding the finals of this cricketing extravaganza in a most befitting manner.

Director Sports along with Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul visited the venue and took stock of the preparations.

Chibber said that LG Rolling (Cricket) Trophy despite involving around 42,000 youth across the UT in its first edition, has witnessed the matches being conducted smoothly and the event has been a grand success so far, adding that the heads of various committees should leave no stone unturned to help this historic finals set an example.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the finals between Jammu and Anantnag on March 9, the (hardliner) for the third place will be played between Doda and Ganderbal on March 8.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Youth Services and Sports (J),Suram Chand Sharma (Overall Incharge of the event); Joint Director YS&S (K), Bashir Ahmed on virtual mode (Chairman); Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports (C) Jitender Mishra (Organising Secretary); Deputy Director YS&S E&S, Ravi Kumar (Joint Organising Secretary); Accounts Officer Directorate, Sunil Kumar (Convener Finance Committee); Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, Ashok Singh; District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu, Sukhdev Raj Sharma (Convener Reception/Ceremony Committee); Altaf Hussain (Convener Lodging & Boarding); Mushtaq Ahmad (Convener Transport Committee); Rajesh Dhar (Match Referee and Convener Press & Publicity Committee); Dharamvir Singh (Convener Control Room); Vijay Sharma (Convener Liaison Committee); Sanjay Raina (Convener Tech Committee) and Nazir Hussain (Convener Equipment Committee).