Brilliant Rohan steals show as Young Strikers lift Cricket title

*Panun Kashmir honours ace sportspersons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: Stealing the show, swashbuckling Rohan Koul was at his butchering best, smashing a thunderous century as formidable Young Strikers XI defeated Satan Homeland XI by a big margin of 120 runs to lift the Cricket title of the ongoing PK’s annual sports extravaganza, played at Jagti, near here today.

The event was organised with an objective to provide a platform to community youth to hone their sporting skills, besides helping them not to fall prey to social evils and not to derail from the mainstream.

Captain SK Tickoo, Advocate Ankur Sharma, Pardeep Dutta and Advocate Monika Kohli were the special guests, while Panun Kashmir leaders, Dr Agnishekhar and Dr Ajay Chrungoo were present on the occasion.

Earlier, put into bat, Young Strikers XI scored a massive total of 225 runs in the stipulated 20 overs by losing five wickets. Rohan Koul top scored with power-packed 100 runs off 43 balls, while Vicky Raina and Varun contributed 31 and unbeaten 29 runs to the total respectively. From the bowling side, Sushil Pandita, Ram Ji, Rockey and Suman Koul claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Satan Homeland XI bundled out for 105 runs, thus lost the match by 120 runs. None of the batsmen from Satan Homeland XI could show much application and resistance. From the bowling side, Ravi Pandita was the wrecker-in-chief, who took four wickets, while Vishal Kanth, Sahil Pandita and Vicky Raina took two wickets each. Rohan Koul was adjudged as the man of the match as well as the man of the series awards for his outstanding batting performance.

In other tournaments of this sporting extravaganza, Homeland CC lifted Women’s Cricket Cup, Jagti Veterans got the better of Jammu Veterans to lift Veterans Cricket Cup, Zyeshta Devi FC defeated Jagti United FC to win Football tourney, Homeland Club prevailed over Nagrota Kings to lift Volleyball Championship and the duo of Deepak and Anmol drubbed the pair of Akshay and Rajat to win the Badminton tournament.

The winners and runners-up teams were honoured with the prizes by the quartet of Captain Tickoo, Advocate Ankur, Advocate Monika and Journalist Dutta in presence of Panun Kashmir leaders.

Panun Kashmir also honoured the ace sportspersons of the community including Kuldeep Handoo, Rakesh Koul, Raman Thaploo, Vimarsh Kaw, Praful Dhar, Ravi Pandita, Sarthak Peshin, Ankita Jalla, Sheena Saraf, Richa Trisal, Diksha Raina and Rajesh Dhar for their valued contribution in the field of sports.

The event was conducted under the supervision of Pyare Lal Pandita and Sushil Pandita, while the proceedings of the closing ceremony were conducted by renowned commentator Rajesh Dhar.