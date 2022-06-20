BNCC lifts Koti Premier League Season-3 trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, June 20: BNCC Duggan lifted the ‘Koti Premier League Season-3 Cricket tournament trophy in a tough fight in the finals by defeating Baba XI Koti by 11 runs, organised by Panchayat Koti at Green Cool Stadium, here today.

Mudassar was declared as man of the series, while Parshotam Singh as the best bowler, Davinder Bougal as the best umpire and Mudassar Hussain who steered BNCC Duggan towards victory was announced as man of the match.

Ashok Chouhan, Sarpanch Dhullangal was the chief guest of the valedictory function. He appreciated the sportsmanship spirit displayed by the players during the matches of the tournament as well as the efforts of the organizers for successfully conducting the event.

Chouhan highlighted the significance of sports in maintaining a healthy physique as well as healthy mind thus leading to the overall personality development of youth. He advised the youth of the region to make sports a routine activity in their life.

Sanjay Thakur, Jeevan Thakur, Beli Ram, Narinder Thakur, Pankaj Chouhan, Surinder Rajwal and Pritam Thakur were the members of the organising team.