Bar’s Annual Sports meet underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 31: The fourth day of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu Annual Sports Meet – 2026 witnessed enthusiastic participation from lawyers across various sporting events.

Judicial officers Sunil Kumar and Sallauhdin Ahmed visited the cricket ground, interacted with bar members and appreciated the efforts of the Bar Association in promoting sports among legal professionals.

The day featured four cricket matches, singles and doubles badminton events for men and women and the finals of the Pickleball tournament. The badminton tournament was inaugurated by Nirmal Kotwal, President of the Association, along with Vice President Baldev Singh, General Secretary Pardeep Majotra, Joint Secretary Anshu Mahajan and Treasurer Rahul Aggarwal.

Both men and women advocates actively participated, displaying skill, energy and sportsmanship. The office bearers expressed gratitude to all participants for their enthusiasm and continued support, making the event a remarkable success.