Babba lifts 11th Sarna Wrestling title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, June 13: Wrestler Babba of Kot Bhalwal Jammu Akhara Domana lifted 11th Annual Sarna Dangal title by defeating Surjeet Singh (Reasi) of J&K Police, at Village Sarna, here today.

The dangal was organized by Sarna Dangal Committee in collaboration with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association wherein social activist and Panch of Daroor Panchyat Sohan Singh Thakur (Sonu) was the chief guest, while vice president Indian Style Wrestling Association of India, Shiv Kumar Sharma presided over the function.

BDC Chairman Chander Mohan Singh, BDC Chairman Sham Lal, president Sat Guru Kabir Sabha Reasi Surinder Kumar Bhagat, Sarpanch Abinash Singh and SHO Katra Nishikant Gupta and Bishan Dass were the guests of honour.

The winner of 1st bout was awarded with Rs 9,000 while the runner-up wrestler was awarded with Rs 6000. A total of 28 bouts were played during the Dangal, wherein 2nd bout was won by Salman by defeating Chandi and both were awarded with Rs 6000 and 4000 respectively, besides 3rd bout was won by Rinku by defeating. Sudesh and 4th bout was claimed by Billu defeating Puran Singh.

Gurdev defeated Jagdev, Samalu beat Sobal, Raju trounced Shokat, Murad Ali defeated Balli, Shokat trounced Roshan and Sanga beat Jamat Ali.

Members of the Sarna Dangal Committee who organised the event included Des Raj Sharma, Som Raj, Sat Paul, Bashir Ahmed, Naiz Ali, Gopal Krishan, Puran Chand and others.