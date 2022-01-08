ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match postponed

KOLKATA, Jan 8:

Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, scheduled to be played today at PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19.

The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date. The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved. (UNI)