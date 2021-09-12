Army organises women cycle rally

Dr Ritu remains 2nd

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Sept 12: Dr Ritu Ahal- a well known Dental Surgeon of Jammu and active members of Women Do Ride (WDR) Club remained 2nd in 65 kilometres Cycle ride, organised by Army, here today.

The exclusive women Cycle rally was started from Baramulla and completed at Line of Control (LoC) near Kaman Aman Setu, Uri wherein 140 women cyclists across the India participated including 13 participants from Jammu namely Payal Jain (founder of the Club), Harpreet Kaur, Anu Talwar, Reena Jain, Rupal Jain, Sonia Sawhney, Sonia Singh, Manisha Sharma, Mehak Dua, Sumita Parmar (Rajouri), Sonia Sharma, Sonam Kaur, Manpreet Kaur and Dr Ritu Ahal.

The rally was flagged off by noted model, actor and sports enthusiast, Milind Soman along with his wife Ankita Konwar and also became a part of the event.

Pertinent to mention here that a 74 year old cyclist (Nirupama Bhave), who has been cycling for the last 18 years, a 12 years old girl, Major Arpita Dwivedi, Preeti Maske, Capt Manjula Katoch (Retd) and Shimpy Bajwa were among participants who took part in the rally.

The members of the WDR were also felicitated by the XV Corps by being invited to a special dinner on this occasion and their participation in the ride.

Speaking on this occasion, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps spoke about the role of women in Kashmiri society. He said that a society can only be as progressive as its women and the same is true for Kashmir where women have played a key role in enriching the society.

He also exhorted young girls to take up sports for an active and healthy life. “The Indian Army has been consciously working towards women empowerment in Kashmir through various sporting events,” he added.

Dr Ritu has committed the prize money of Rs 11,000 to a girl child for her education.