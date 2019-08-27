Army mountaineering team successfully scales Mt. Kun

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: An Indian Army mountaineering expedition team successfully scaled Mount Kun peak in Ladakh Region on August 16. The team was flagged off from Leh on July 30.

The 22 member team consisted of 14 officers including 10 women officers and the expedition was led by Colonel Mohit Thapa.

“The team had to brave inclement weather and the treacherous slopes of the massive Kun peak, before successfully reaching the summit. The victorious team returned to Leh on August 23, 2019,” Public Relations Officer (Defense), Udhampur said in a statement.

Situated at an elevation of 7,077 metres (23,219 feet), Mount Kun is the second highest summit of the Nun-Kun mountain massif in the Eastern Himalayan Range, located near the Suru Valley, on the Kargil-Zanskar road.

The commanding officer of Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General YK Joshi, who had flagged off the expedition from Leh, also congratulated the team on their achievement and complimented them for making the Indian Army and the nation proud.