DGP rewards cop for bagging bronze medals in Sri Lanka

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 27: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has awarded cash prize along with Commendation Certificate to athlete SgCt Reyaz Ahmad of J&K Police Central Sports Athletic Team for bagging Bronze medals.

DGP has sanctioned cash prize of Rs 10,000 and Commendation Certificate Class 1st to SgCt Reyaz Ahmad who participated in the Master Athletic Sri Lanka, Annual Championship-2019 which was held on 13th and 14th July. During the competition the official athlete of J&K Police won two Bronze medals in the 5000 meters and 1500 meters events.

Dilbag Singh has congratulated the athlete Reyaz Ahmad and wished him and the J&K Police Central Sports Team good luck for the future events.